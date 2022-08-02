Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 51-51 overall and 23-29 in home games. The White Sox have a 27-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has gone 19-32 on the road and 41-62 overall. The Royals have gone 16-44 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday's game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Royals are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has 13 doubles, six home runs and 25 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Dozier ranks third on the Royals with a .254 batting average, and has 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI. Michael A. Taylor is 12-for-31 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by six runs

Royals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hand), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.