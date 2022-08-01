 

Rangers play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted8/1/2022 7:00 AM

Baltimore Orioles (51-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-55, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -165, Orioles +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Texas has a 21-26 record at home and a 46-55 record overall. The Rangers have a 31-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 22-31 in road games and 51-51 overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager is second on the Rangers with 36 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs). Nate Lowe is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 19 home runs while slugging .457. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-29 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.84 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (leg), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

