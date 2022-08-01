 

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs sprints during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches teammates during the NFL football team's training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Murray was given the day off from practice.

  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass during the NFL football team's training camp at State Farm Stadium, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

By DAVID BRANDT
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/1/2022 2:49 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing 'minor' symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days.

 

The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique 'independent study' addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic.

The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.

Murray also sat out Saturday's practice with a sore right wrist. Kingsbury said that injury was 'getting better.'

