Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 41 cents at $7.8950 a bushel; Sep. corn advanced 7.75 cents at $5.9925 a bushel; Sep. oats was off .95 cent at $4.4625 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 82.50 cents at 15.8250 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.3650 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .32 cent at $1.7672 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .68 cent at $1.1977 a pound.