Astros face the Mariners leading series 2-1

By Associated Press
Posted7/31/2022 7:00 AM

Seattle Mariners (55-47, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (66-36, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (2-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)


BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Houston has a 66-36 record overall and a 32-15 record at home. The Astros have a 38-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle has a 55-47 record overall and a 28-24 record in road games. The Mariners are 40-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Astros are up 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 14 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs while hitting .312 for the Astros. Aledmys Diaz is 10-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (hand), Kyle Lewis: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dylan Moore: day-to-day (), Tommy Milone: 15-Day IL (neck), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

