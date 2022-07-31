Germany's Popp hurt before Euro 2022 final against England

England's manager Sarina Wiegman, right, smiles while taking a walk on the pitch after arriving at the stadium for the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Associated Press

An England fan watchs from the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Associated Press

Supporters arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Associated Press

England, center, and Germany, left, supporters cheer on the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Associated Press

Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Associated Press

England supporters react as they gather in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square to watch on a big screen the final of the Women's Euro 2020 soccer match between England and Germany being played at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Associated Press

LONDON -- Germany captain and top scorer Alexandra Popp is out of the starting lineup for the Women's European Championship final against England on Sunday after developing a muscle problem, the team said shortly before kickoff.

Popp is replaced by forward Lea SchÃ¼ller. Svenja Huth takes over as captain.

Other than Popp's injury, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg stayed with the same lineup from the 2-1 win over France in the semifinals. Jule Brand keeps her place on the left wing after replacing Klara BÃ¼hl for the France game when BÃ¼hl tested positive for the coronavirus.

Germany said BÃ¼hl has tested negative and will be able to watch the game in the stadium, though she isn't in the squad.

England manager Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged starting lineup, keeping up her streak of picking the same starting 11 for all of England's soccer games in the tournament.

Wiegman kept Ellen White as striker despite substitute Alessia Russo having scored four goals off the bench so far at Euro 2022.

Lineups:

England: Leah Williamson (captain), Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ellen White.

Germany: Svenja Huth (captain), Jule Brand, Sara DÃ¤britz, Merle Frohms, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch, Lea SchÃ¼ller.

