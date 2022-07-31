MATCHDAY: Frankfurt, Union Berlin face tricky cup games

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

GERMANY

Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin face potentially tricky opening games in the German Cup. Frankfurt, the Europa League winner last season, plays at second-division Magdeburg. Union faces a heated welcome at eastern rival Chemnitzer FC, now playing at fourth-tier level. Union coach Urs Fischer missed Saturday's news conference due to back problems but the club hopes he'll recover in time. Also in the first round Monday, Werder Bremen plays at fourth-tier Energie Cottbus and Darmstadt visits third-division club Ingolstadt.

___

