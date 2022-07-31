Plum, Aces deal Fever club-record 14th straight loss 94-69

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kelsey Plum scored 26 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana 94-69, handing the Fever a club-record 14th straight loss Sunday.

Plum sank 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers as Las Vegas (22-8) beat Indiana (5-27) for a second time in three days. A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and reserve Theresa Plaisance all scored 13.

A pair of rookies paced the Fever. No. 2 overall pick Nalyssa Smith had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while second-rounder Destanni Henderson came off the bench to score 16 with four assists. Leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell didn't play after it was announced Saturday she'd miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left foot.

The Aces shot 50.7% from the floor (36 of 71), while holding the Fever to 31% (22 of 71).

Las Vegas has won four straight.

