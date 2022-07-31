Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested
Updated 7/31/2022 9:10 AM
ELWOOD, Ind. -- A police officer in Indiana was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday, authorities said.
A suspect was subsequently caught after a car chase. No other details about the shooting were immediately released.
The officer worked for Elwood police, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.
'You go from being prayerful to being angry,' Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger told The Herald Bulletin.
The suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, the county's chief deputy prosecutor.
"Prayers. Senseless act. Please join us in holding up Elwood PD's officers and their families," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.