Gianluca Busio signs with Venezia through 2024-25 season

American midfielder Gianluca Busio has signed a contract extension with Venezia through 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old from Greensboro, North Carolina, was acquired from Sporting Kansas City about a year ago and made 29 appearances, including 23 starts. He scored his only goal in second-half injury time at Cagliari on Oct. 1, gaining a 1-1 draw.

Busio has made nine appearances for the U.S. men's national team, including three in World Cup qualifying.

Venezia, which announced the agreement Friday, finished last among the 20 Serie A teams last season and was relegated to Serie B.

'I wanted to be part of the team that will fight for promotion,' Busio said in a statement. "There were offers and interest from other places but my heart is in Venice and I really wanted to stay here and work for our goal.'

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Spor