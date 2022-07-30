 

Amarilla's equalizer helps Minnesota United tie Timbers 4-4

  • Minnesota United defender Kemar Lawrence (92) reaches for the ball against Portland Timbers forward Yimmi CharÃ¡ (23) during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

  • Portland Timbers midfielder SebastiÃ¡n Blanco (10) reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Minnesota United at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

  • Portland Timbers forward JarosÅaw Niezgoda (11) and Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) battle for possession during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

  • Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) battle for possession during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

  • Minnesota United defender Kemar Lawrence (92) controls the ball against Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno (30) during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

  • Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair follows play against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

  • Portland Timbers midfielder SebastiÃ¡n Blanco (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota United during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

  • Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall controls the ball against the Portland Timbers during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Updated 7/30/2022 5:04 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Luis Amarilla scored two goals, including the equalizer, for Minnesota United in a 4-4 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Amarilla's tying goal came in the 69th minute for United (10-8-5). Amarilla added one more goal in the game.

 

United also got one goal each from Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Sebastian Blanco scored two goals and Jaroslaw Niezgoda added another for the Timbers (7-6-10).

The Timbers outshot United 17-13, with seven shots on goal compared to six by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair stopped four shots for United and Aljaz Ivacic had two saves for the Timbers.

United plays on the road on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, while the Timbers will host Nashville on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

