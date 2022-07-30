New York City FC, Montreal play to scoreless tie

CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges New York City FC's Santiago Rodriguez during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

New York City FC's Tayvon Gray, left, challenges CF Montreal's Kamal Miller during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

New York City FC's goalkeeper Sean Johnson clears the box as CF Montreal's Mason Toye moves in during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges New York City FC's Gabriel Pereira during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CF Montreal's Romell Quioto, right, moves in against New York City FC's goalkeeper Sean Johnson during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic (8) lunges for the ball as New York City FC's Alexander Callens moves in during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston, right, breaks away from New York City FC's Thiago during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

MONTREAL -- Romell Quioto's point-blank shot went high in the 55th minute for Montreal in a scoreless tie with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Montreal is 11-8-3. New York is 12-4-6.