 

New York City FC, Montreal play to scoreless tie

  • CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston, right, breaks away from New York City FC's Thiago during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic (8) lunges for the ball as New York City FC's Alexander Callens moves in during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • CF Montreal's Romell Quioto, right, moves in against New York City FC's goalkeeper Sean Johnson during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges New York City FC's Gabriel Pereira during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • New York City FC's goalkeeper Sean Johnson clears the box as CF Montreal's Mason Toye moves in during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • New York City FC's Tayvon Gray, left, challenges CF Montreal's Kamal Miller during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges New York City FC's Santiago Rodriguez during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 7/30/2022 8:54 PM

MONTREAL -- Romell Quioto's point-blank shot went high in the 55th minute for Montreal in a scoreless tie with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Montreal is 11-8-3. New York is 12-4-6.

 

 

 

 

 

