New York City FC, Montreal play to scoreless tie
Updated 7/30/2022 8:54 PM
MONTREAL -- Romell Quioto's point-blank shot went high in the 55th minute for Montreal in a scoreless tie with New York City FC on Saturday night.
Montreal is 11-8-3. New York is 12-4-6.
