Lottery official confirms that Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois is the sole winner of the estimated $1.28B jackpot
Updated 7/30/2022 8:12 AM
CHICAGO -- Lottery official confirms that Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois is the sole winner of the estimated $1.28B jackpot.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.