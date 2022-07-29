Wood takes no-hitter into 7th, Giants beat Cubs to stop skid

San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart strikes out against Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Chris Martin during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants celebrate a 4-2 win against the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom celebrates as he runs the bases on a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater watches his RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood, right, hands the ball to manager Gabe Kapler during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game slide.

YermÃ­n Mercedes hit an early two-run single, and four Giants pitchers combined on a three-hitter to snap Chicago's six-game winning streak.

An umpire's ruling that appeared to give the Cubs a break instead contributed to San Francisco's three-run third.

Wood (7-8) allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two. He got help from his defense as first baseman Darin Ruf scooped a short-hop throw to retire Patrick Wisdom in the fifth, and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski ran hard to catch Christopher Morel's sixth-inning line drive.

Wood's no-hit bid ended in the seventh on Ian Happ's leadoff single. Two outs later, Wisdom belted his 18th homer of the season, a drive to left field on an 0-1 pitch.

That trimmed San Francisco's lead to 4-2 and prompted Giants manager Gabe Kapler to summon right-hander Dominic Leone, who struck out Frank Schwindel to end the inning.

