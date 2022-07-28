 

Los Angeles County avoids new mask rule as COVID stabilizes

  • Travelers wear masks inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday.

    Travelers wear masks inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday. Associated Press

  • A security guard wears a mask inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday.

    A security guard wears a mask inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday. Associated Press

  • A worker wears a mask inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday.

    A worker wears a mask inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday. Associated Press

  • A traveler wears a mask inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday.

    A traveler wears a mask inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday. Associated Press

  • Travelers wear masks inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday.

    Travelers wear masks inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday. Associated Press

  • Travelers exit a train inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday.

    Travelers exit a train inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday. Associated Press

  • People wear masks inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday.

    People wear masks inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday. Associated Press

  • Visitors wears masks inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday.

    Visitors wears masks inside Union Station Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Health officials in Los Angeles County are debating a decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Thursday. Associated Press

 
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/28/2022 4:29 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County dropped a plan to impose a universal indoor mask mandate this week as COVID-19 infections and rates of hospitalizations have stabilized, a top health official said Thursday.

Health director Barbara Ferrer announced two weeks ago that the nation's most populous county could again require face coverings if trends in hospital admissions continued under criteria set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

On Thursday, she said the county managed to dodge imposition of the broad mask rule. The county remains at the 'high' CDC level of community transmission, but it could drop to 'medium' in coming weeks.

Ferrer said the county has experienced a 'fairly steady decline in cases since July 23, potentially signaling the beginning of a downward trend in cases.' Hospitalizations are also down.

For most of the pandemic, LA County has required masks in some indoor spaces, including health care facilities, Metro trains and buses, airports, jails and homeless shelters.

The new mandate would have expanded the requirement to all indoor public spaces, including shared offices, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, retail stores, restaurants and bars, theaters and schools.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Nationwide, the latest COVID-19 surge is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant, which now accounts for a majority of cases. It has shown a remarkable ability to get around the protection offered by vaccination.

It's still unclear what enforcement of the health order might have looked like. Under past mandates, no individuals were cited for refusing masks, and officials favored educating people over issuing citations and fines.

Critics of a new mask rule have said they don't believe it would decrease or stop transmission rates.

'We don't really have empirical data that show mandating is more effective than strongly suggesting,' Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told Ferrer during a Tuesday briefing.

The LA County cities of Long Beach and Pasadena have their own health departments that typically align with LA County's rules. But not this time. Both cities said this week that they would not enforce any county requirements for face coverings.

And the City Council of Beverly Hills voted unanimously Monday to not adopt a mask mandate imposed by the county.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 