TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons

  Comedian Samantha Bee arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on April 24, 2022, in Washington. TBS is canceling 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV. In a statement Monday, July 25 the channel said that as part of its new programming strategy it's made 'some difficult, business-based decisions.'

    Associated Press

 
LOS ANGELES -- TBS is canceling 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV, the channel said Monday.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, TBS said it has made 'some difficult, business-based decisions' as part of its new programming strategy

 

TBS was part of WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery Inc. last April to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery company. Previously, TBS said it would not carry the second season of Nasim Pedrad's sitcom 'Chad' and was seeking a new home for it.

TBS praised Bee and other makers of 'Full Frontal' for 'groundbreaking work' and said it will explore ways in the future to collaborate with the cast and crew.

Representatives for Bee, who was a producer as well as the host of 'Full Frontal,' did not immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment.

Bee and relative newcomers NBC's Amber Ruffin and Showtime's Ziwe have been among the few women to gain a weekly foothold in the realm long dominated by male hosts.

