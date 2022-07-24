Tapia, Blue Jays take advantage of Boston blunders for sweep
Updated 7/24/2022 4:25 PM
Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for the Toronto Blue Jays as they pounded the bumbling Boston Red Sox 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep
