Ogunbowale, Wings deal Fever 12th straight defeat 96-86
Updated 7/24/2022 4:40 PM
Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings dealt the Indiana Pacers a club-record 12th straight loss, 96-86
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.