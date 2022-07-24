Matthew Stafford throws passes in Rams' camp practice opener

FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, as wide receiver Lance McCutcheon stands by during an NFL football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams won the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history, raising the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016. Coach Sean McVay's superb first half-decade culminated with an immediate title after the acquisition of Matthew Stafford, who smoothly ran an offense in which Cooper Kupp became the NFL's most prolific receiver and the Super Bowl MVP. Associated Press