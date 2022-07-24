Charles hits milestone in Storm's 82-72 victory over Dream
Updated 7/24/2022 7:13 PM
Tina Charles scored 27 points, becoming the fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 in a career, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 82-72
