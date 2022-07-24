Red Bulls start fast, hold off Austin 4-3
Updated 7/24/2022 9:11 PM
Serge Ngoma and Dru Yearwood scored goals early in the first half and the New York Red Bulls hung on for a 4-3 victory over Austin FC
