 

Red Bulls start fast, hold off Austin 4-3

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/24/2022 9:11 PM

Serge Ngoma and Dru Yearwood scored goals early in the first half and the New York Red Bulls hung on for a 4-3 victory over Austin FC

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 