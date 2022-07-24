 

Jordan Peele's '˜Nope' debuts at No. 1 with $44 million

  • Writer/director Jordan Peele arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Nope," Monday, July 18, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Writer/director Jordan Peele arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Nope," Monday, July 18, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows Keke Palmer in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Universal Pictures shows Keke Palmer in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

 
By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/24/2022 10:42 AM

Jordan Peele's UFO thriller 'Nope' topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sunday

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 