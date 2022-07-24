About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Updated 7/24/2022 4:25 PM
Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker
