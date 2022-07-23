Chicago plays New York on 6-game win streak

Chicago Sky (21-6, 11-2 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (9-17, 7-7 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago seeks to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Sky take on New York.

The Liberty are 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks eighth in the WNBA with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sabrina Ionescu averaging 6.1.

The Sky are 11-2 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 88-86 in the last matchup on June 12. Emma Meesseman led the Sky with 20 points, and Ionescu led the Liberty with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Liberty, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Natasha Howard is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for New York.

Kahleah Copper is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Sky. Candace Parker is averaging 14.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 3-7, averaging 82.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points per game.

Sky: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Sky: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.