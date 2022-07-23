Austin hosts the New York Red Bulls in non-conference matchup

New York Red Bulls (9-6-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Austin FC (12-4-5, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +129, New York +194, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts the New York Red Bulls in non-conference play.

Austin is 5-1-3 in home games. Austin has a 7-0-0 record in games it scores more than two goals.

The Red Bulls are 6-3-2 on the road. The Red Bulls rank third in the MLS giving up 22 goals.

Sunday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has 11 goals and five assists for Austin. Diego Fagundez has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Lewis Morgan has scored nine goals with two assists for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 6-1-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured).

Red Bulls: Anthony Maucci (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.