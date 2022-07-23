LA Galaxy try to stop losing streak in matchup with Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (6-8-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (8-9-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -130, Atlanta United FC +304, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host Atlanta United.

The Galaxy are 5-5-1 at home. The Galaxy rank second in the Western Conference with 103 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

United is 1-6-2 in road games. United has a 3-6 record in matches decided by one goal.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored eight goals and added two assists for the Galaxy. Sacha Kljestan has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Josef Martinez has five goals and four assists for United. Dom Dwyer has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 2-6-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 8.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

United: 2-4-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured).

United: Brooks Lennon (injured), Dylan Castanheira (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.