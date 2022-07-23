Bronzetti reaches first final on tour at Palermo Ladies Open
PALERMO, Sicily -- Lucia Bronzetti reached her first final on tour by rallying past fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Palermo Ladies Open on Saturday.
Paolini double-faulted to hand Bronzetti a 5-3 lead in the third set and a chance to serve it out - which Bronzetti did at love.
The 78th-ranked Bronzetti wasn't expecting to get this far.
'If you had told me at the start of the week, I wouldn't have believed it,' she said.
In Sunday's final on the red clay of the Country Time Club, Bronzetti will face fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo or sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu.
