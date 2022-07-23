Michael Bradley scores twice, Toronto FC beats Charlotte 4-0
Updated 7/23/2022 9:05 PM
TORONTO -- Captain Michael Bradley scored twice to help Toronto FC beat Charlotte 4-0 on Saturday night.
Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne made their MLS debuts, with Bernardeschi scoring an adding an assist and Insigne also setting up a goal. Mark-Anthony Kaye also scored for Toronto (6-12-4).
Osorio opened the scoring in the fourth minute, Bradley scored in the 10th, Bernardeschi in the 31st and Bradley again in fist-half stoppage time. Bradley has 16 goals in 259 career MLS games.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.