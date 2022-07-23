 

Vazquez scores for Cincinnati in 1-1 with Nashville

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/23/2022 9:11 PM

CINCINNATI -- Brandon Vazquez scored the tying goal for Cincinnati in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Vazquez scored in the 52nd minute for Cincinnati (7-8-7). Alvaro Barreal had an assist on the goal.

 

Teal Bunbury scored the lone goal for Nashville (8-7-7).

Cincinnati outshot Nashville 16-9, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Roman Celentano saved two of the three shots he faced for Cincinnati. Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Cincinnati visiting Inter Miami while Nashville hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 