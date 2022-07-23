 

Crash on I-94 in northwestern Indiana injures state trooper

 
HAMMOND, Ind. -- A state trooper investigating an incident on a northwestern Indiana freeway was injured when a passing car struck a firetruck and another vehicle.

The trooper was standing on eastbound Interstate 94 in Hammond about 2 a.m. Saturday when a speeding Dodge Charger struck the firetruck and a Subaru, state police said.

 

The Subaru spun out of control and hit a Dodge Journey stopped on the freeway's shoulder. The Journey was pushed and pinned the trooper between it and a concrete barrier.

State police said the trooper freed himself. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

The Charger's 23-year-old driver was arrested after running from the crash. His 23-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was being treated at a hospital.

A gun was found in the Charger, police said.

