White Sox begin 4-game series against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (46-44, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-46, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -152, Guardians +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians to open a four-game series.

Chicago has a 19-25 record at home and a 46-46 record overall. The White Sox have gone 14-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 46-44 record overall and a 21-25 record on the road. The Guardians have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

The matchup Friday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads Chicago with 12 home runs while slugging .461. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .299 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (illness), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.