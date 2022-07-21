Athletics host the Tigers to open 2-game series

Detroit Tigers (37-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (32-61, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-8, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Athletics: Zach Logue (0-0)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -159, Tigers +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Detroit Tigers to start a two-game series.

Oakland has a 32-61 record overall and an 11-32 record at home. The Athletics have gone 11-46 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 15-31 record on the road and a 37-55 record overall. The Tigers are 27-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 38 RBI for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 8-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has a .287 batting average to rank sixth on the Tigers, and has eight doubles and three home runs. Riley Greene is 9-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Tigers: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Skye Bolt: day-to-day (undisclosed), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (wrist), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.