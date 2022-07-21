Philadelphia 76ers explore building privately-funded arena

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately-funded sports and entertainment arena.

The team's managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new development company led by business leader David Adelman to create its future home in the city's Fashion District. They said 76 Place is anticipated to cost approximately $1.3 billion.

"The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community. That's why we're committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the city and creating a privately-funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity and accessibility,' Harris said in a news release.

The site was selected primarily due to its access to transit, the release said. The team also cited the 'ability to redevelop an existing commercial space.'

Groundbreaking is not expected for several years and the project is expected to be finished in time for the 2031-2032 NBA season.

The Sixers currently play at Wells Fargo Center.

"We're dedicated to making sure this development is a win for our fans and Philadelphia at large,' said Adelman.