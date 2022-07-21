Murray, Cardinals agree to contract through 2028 season

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. The Cardinals have shown improvement during quarterback Kyler Murray's first three seasons, progressing from one of the league's worst teams to a spot in the NFC Wild Card game last year. Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. The team announced the new contract on Thursday.

Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round during the playoffs.

The move brings an end to a strange, passive-aggressive offseason contract squabble. At one point, Murray wiped his social media accounts of all references to the Cardinals and it wasn't clear if the franchise was ready to make a long-term investment.

Now that's all cleared up and Murray can take the field for training camp next week knowing his football future is secure.

___

