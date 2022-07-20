Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil in Russia

Lyudmila Bolbad and her son, Gleb, evacuees from Mariupol, Ukraine, sit with their dog, Luna, in their hotel room in Khabarovsk, Russia, on Monday, July 18, 2022. "Now we are here, deal with getting citizenship, have just gotten jobs, children in kindergarten and school. We're trying to return to a normal life somehow, to encourage ourselves to start our life from scratch," she said. "If you survived (the war), you deserve it and need to move forward, not stop." Associated Press

Lyudmila Bolbad, an evacuee from Mariupol, Ukraine, holds her Russian documentation in her hotel room in Khabarovsk, Russia, on Monday, July 18, 2022. "Now we are here, deal with getting citizenship, have just gotten jobs, children in kindergarten and school. We're trying to return to a normal life somehow, to encourage ourselves to start our life from scratch," she said. "If you survived (the war), you deserve it and need to move forward, not stop." Associated Press

Valeriya Storozh, left, her husband Sergei, right, and son, Konstantin, evacuees from Mariupol, speak during an interview in their room at the Sosnovy Bor (Pine Forest) sanatorium near Gavrilov-Yam, Yaroslavl region, Russia, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Moscow, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Storozh, her husband and son want to get citizenship in Russia "to continue to live, to build a new life." Associated Press

Yelena Krylova, a former plant worker and evacuee from Mariupol, speaks during an interivew at the Sosnovy Bor (Pine Forest) sanatorium near Gavrilov-Yam, Yaroslavl region, Russia, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Moscow, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Krylova was evacuated from Mariupol with her husband and son. "We were glad just to leave. We didn't ask where we were going, where we were going to be. At that moment, it was indifferent. We had to leave.," Krylova said. Krylova and her family are going to work at a local plant. The family also expects to get Russian citizenship soon. Associated Press

Evacuees from Mariupol, Sergei Mull, left; his wife, Daria Mull, center; and his sister's daughter, Maria Bobrushova, sit together during an interview at the Sosnovy Bor (Pine Forest) sanatorium near Gavrilov-Yam, Yaroslavl region, Russia, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Moscow, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Olga Zabelina's family decided one day to get in their car under bomb attacks and run away. "Attacks persisted, shells fell in houses, on people. The only car showed up in our district, I asked them to take me with them. We got in our car as well and left," Zabelina says. Associated Press

Evacuees from Mariupol, Olga Zabelina, left; her mother, Lyudmila Alfyorova, right, and Maria Bobrushova, stand outside the Sosnovy Bor (Pine Forest) sanatorium near Gavrilov-Yam, Yaroslavl region, Russia, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Moscow, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Zabelina's family decided one day to get in their car under bomb attacks and run away. "Attacks persisted, shells fell in houses, on people. The only car showed up in our district, I asked them to take me with them. We got in our car as well and left," Zabelina says. Associated Press

Olha Exharzo and her 26-year-old granddaughter, Olha Exharzo. sit together inside their cabin in the ferry Isabelle in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Four generations of the Exharzo family left Mariupol on April 12. Associated Press

Ukrainian refugees enter their cabin after arriving on the ferry Isabelle in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Around 2,000 refugees from Ukraine live on the ferry. Associated Press

Marina Nosylenko stands with her two sons on the ferry Isabelle in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Nosylenko left Mariupol on May 26 and took the train to St. Petersburg, Russia, with her husband and three children. They left Russia as quickly as possible, making the entire journey to Estonia in three days. Associated Press

Ukrainian refugees line up as they arrive to get accommodations on the ferry Isabelle in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Around 2,000 refugees from Ukraine live on the ferry. Associated Press

The ferry Isabelle is moored in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Around 2,000 refugees from Ukraine live on the ferry. Associated Press

A refugee Olena Zorina stands on a deck of the ferry Isabelle in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Zorina, traveled with her husband and daughter from March 26 to May 1. They received help from Russian volunteers along the way via Russia. Now she is living on the ferry. Associated Press

A Russian volunteer walks through Narva, Estonia, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The tattoo artist helps Ukrainians into Europe, making trips twice a week either to Finland or Estonia with them. Associated Press

A family from Mariupol speaks with a volunteer, left, after arriving in Estonia from Russia with the help of volunteers on both sides of the border in Narva, Estonia, Thursday, June 16, 2022. An Associated Press investigation has found that many Ukranian refugees are forced to embark on a journey into Russia. Associated Press

A family from Mariupol arrives from Russia with their dog in Narva, Estonia, Thursday, June 16, 2022, more than a month after they left their hometown. An Associated Press investigation has found that many Ukranian refugees are forced to embark on a journey into Russia. Associated Press

Oleksandr Fedorov speaks in Narva, Estonia, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Fedorov is a Mariupol resident who was outside Ukraine when the war started. He's now part of the chain of volunteers helping people to reach Europe through Russia. His wife and one child are still in the city. Associated Press

A family from Mariupol arrives in Estonia from Russia with the help of volunteers on both sides of the border in Narva, Estonia, Thursday, June 16, 2022. A clandestine network which includes Russian volunteers transports Ukrainians out of Russia, with them ending up as far away as Norway, Ireland, Germany and Georgia. Associated Press

Ivan Zavrazhnov stands near a ferry where he is living now in Tallinn, Estonia. A producer for a pro-Ukrainian television network in Mariupol, he made it through a Russian-controlled filtration point only because officials never bothered to plug in his dead cell phone. He escaped to Belarus, then Poland, then Estonia, leaving Russia behind with great relief. Associated Press

Valentyna Bondarenko, a refugee from Mariupol, Ukraine, poses for a picture in Pyatigorsk, Russia, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Bondarenko asked migration officials how she could get out from a dormitory near the Georgia border where she was taken with 50 others from Mariupol. 'There's only one way open, which is to apply for Russian citizenship, submit an application, receive all the documents and when you get your passport you can go wherever you want,' they told her. They asked everyone with Ukrainian passports to hand them over to start the process. So she did. Then came a residency application and a document that an official would not let her examine. Associated Press

Ukranian refugee Viktoria Kovalevska poses for a photo in Tallinn, Estonia, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Kovalevska was evacuated from Mariupol with her husband and two daughters. The family tapped into the network of Russian volunteers to leave for Estonia, where they now live in Tallinn. Associated Press

Dmitriy Zadoyanov, an evacuee from Mariupol, rests after his interview in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Natalya had lost touch with her younger brother, Dmitriy, as he tried to survive the Russian bombardment of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol. After weeks of silence, he finally called. 'I'm alive,' he told her, in tears. 'I'm in Russia.' Associated Press

Dmitriy Zadoyanov, an evacuee from Mariupol, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, April 15, 2022. Exhausted, freezing and hungry in a basement shelter in Mariupol, he finally accepted the idea of evacuation. The Russians told him he could board a bus to either Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine or Rostov-on-Don in Russia but in fact all the buses went to Russia. Associated Press

Dmitriy Zadoyanov, right, an evacuee from Mariupol, and Oleg Khubashvili, bishop of the Georgian Church of Evangelical Faith, greet each other in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Exhausted, freezing and hungry in a basement shelter in Mariupol, Zadoyanov finally accepted the idea of evacuation. The Russians told him he could board a bus to either Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine or Rostov-on-Don in Russia but in fact all the buses went to Russia. Associated Press

Dmitriy Zadoyanov, an evacuee from Mariupol, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi, Georgia , Friday, April 15, 2022. Exhausted, freezing and hungry in a basement shelter in Mariupol, he finally accepted the idea of evacuation. The Russians told him he could board a bus to either Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine or Rostov-on-Don in Russia but in fact all the buses went to Russia. Associated Press

People from Mariupol and eastern Ukraine disembark from a train at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, April 7, 2022, to be taken to temporary residences in the region. About 500 refugees from the Mariupol area arrived in Nizhny Novgorod on a special train organized by Russia from eastern Ukraine, about 500 miles (800 kilometers) from the border. Associated Press

NARVA, Estonia -- For weeks Natalya Zadoyanova had lost contact with her younger brother Dmitriy, who was trapped in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Russian forces had bombed the orphanage where he worked, and he was huddling with dozens of others in the freezing basement of a building without doors and windows. When she next heard from him, he was in tears.

'I'm alive,' he told her. 'I'm in Russia.'

Zadoyanov was facing the next chapter of devastation for the people of Mariupol and other occupied cities: Forcible transfers to Russia, the nation that killed their neighbors and shelled their hometowns almost into oblivion.



Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia, according to both Ukrainian and Russian officials. Ukraine portrays these transfers as forced journeys to enemy soil, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations.

An Associated Press investigation has found that while the picture is more nuanced than the Ukrainian government suggests, many refugees are indeed forced into Russia, subjected to abuse, stripped of documents and unclear about their futures - or even locations.

It starts with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia. They are taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again. Refugees described an old woman who died of the cold, her body swollen, and an evacuee beaten so severely that her back was covered in bruises.

Those who 'pass' the filtrations are invited to stay and often promised a payment of about 10,000 rubles ($170) that they may or may not get. Sometimes their Ukrainian passports are taken away, and the chance of Russian citizenship is offered instead. And sometimes, they are pressured to sign documents incriminating the Ukrainian government and military.

Those with no money or contacts in Russia - the majority, by most accounts - can only go where they are sent. The AP verified that Ukrainians have received temporary accommodation in more than two dozen Russian cities and localities.

However, the AP investigation also found signs of dissent within Russia to the government narrative that Ukrainians are being rescued from Nazis. Almost all the refugees the AP interviewed spoke gratefully about Russians who quietly helped them through a clandestine network, retrieving documents, finding shelter, buying train and bus fare, exchanging Ukrainian hryvnia for Russian rubles and even lugging the makeshift baggage that holds the remains of their pre-war lives.

The investigation is the most extensive to date on the transfers, based on interviews with 36 Ukrainians mostly from Mariupol who left for Russia, including 11 still there and others in Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Georgia, Ireland, Germany and Norway. The AP also drew on interviews with Russian underground volunteers, video footage, Russian legal documents and Russian state media.



Exhausted and hungry in the basement in Mariupol, Zadoyanov finally accepted the idea of evacuation. The buses went only to Russia.

Along the way, Russian authorities searched his phone and interrogated him. Zadoyanov was asked what it meant to be baptized, and whether he had sexual feelings toward a boy in the camp.

He and the others were taken to the train station and told their destination would be Nizhny Novgorod, 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the Ukrainian border. From the train, Zadoyanov called Natalya in Poland. Her panic rose.

Get off the train, she said. Now.



The transfer of hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine is part of a deliberate, systemic strategy, as laid out in government documents.

Some Ukrainians stay in Russia because while they may be technically free to leave, they have nowhere to go, no money, no documents or no way to cross the distances in a sprawling country twice the size of the United States. Others may have family and strong ties in Russia, or prefer to start anew in a country where they at least speak the language. And some wrongly fear that if they return, Ukraine will prosecute them for going to the enemy.

Lyudmila Bolbad's family walked out of Mariupol and ended up taking the 9-day train trip to the city of Khabarovsk, near the Chinese border and nearly 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) from Ukraine.

Bolbad and her husband found work in a factory. Little else has gone as they'd hoped.

They handed over their Ukrainian passports in exchange for promises of Russian citizenship, only to discover that landlords will not rent to Ukrainians without a valid identity document. The promised payments are slow to come, and they have been stranded with hundreds of others from Mariupol in a rundown hotel with barely edible food. But if she returns, Bolbad thinks Ukraine would see her as a traitor, and she plans to stay in Russia.

'We're trying to return to a normal life somehow, to encourage ourselves to start our life from scratch,' she said.

For Ukrainians trying to escape, help often comes from an unexpected source: Russians.

On a recent day in Estonia, a Russian tattoo artist accompanied a family from Mariupol across the border to a shelter.

The tattoo artist, who asked that his name be withheld because he still lives in Russia, was the last in a chain of volunteers that stretched 1,900 kilometers (1,100 miles) from Taganrog and Rostov to Narva, the Estonian border town. He boards in St. Petersburg a couple of times a week, going to Finland and sometimes Estonia.

He said Russians who help know each other only through Telegram, nearly all keeping anonymous 'because everyone is afraid of some kind of persecution.'

'I can't stop it,' he said of the war and the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia. 'This is what I can do."

In May, volunteers in Penza in Russia shut down their efforts to help Ukrainian refugees because of anonymous threats. The threats included slashed tires, the Russian symbol Z painted in white on a windshield and graffiti on doors and gates calling them the likes of 'Ukro-Nazi' helpers.

For Zadoyanov and many others, the lifeline out of Russia was Russians.

Zadoyanov got off the train to Nizhny Novgorod with the other Ukrainians, and church contacts there gave them shelter and the first steps in finding a way out of Russia into Georgia.

'He was so emotionally damaged,' said his sister, Natalya. 'Everyone was.'

___

Anastasiia Shvets and Elizaveta Telnaya contributed from Lviv, Ukraine. Oleksandr Stashevskyi contributed from Kyiv, Ukraine. Mstyslav Chernov contributed from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Sophiko Megrelidze contributed from Tblisi, Georgia.