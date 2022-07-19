Hank Aaron hits his 755th and final homerun.

July 20

1906 - Malcolm Eason of Brooklyn pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

1925 - Brooklyn's Dazzy Vance struck out 17 batters as the Dodgers tripped the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings.

1933 - Babe Herman hit three home runs, including a grand slam, to pace the Chicago Cubs in a 10-1 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field.

1941 - New York's Joe DiMaggio had three doubles and a homer in a 12-6, 17-inning Yankee victory over the Tigers in Detroit.

1958 - Jim Bunning of the Detroit Tigers threw a no-hitter, beating the Boston Red Sox 3-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

1970 - Bill Singer of the Dodgers pitched a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies for a 5-0 victory in front of 12,454 at Los Angeles.

1973 - Wilbur Wood of the Chicago White Sox lost both ends of a doubleheader to the New York Yankees, 12-2 and 7-0.

1976 - Hank Aaron hit the 755th and final home run of his career to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over California.

2008 - Francisco Rodriguez became the fastest pitcher to 40 saves in big league history when he closed out the Los Angeles Angels' 5-3 victory over Boston. Rodriguez, who struck out the side in the ninth inning, reached 40 saves in 98 games - 10 faster than John Smoltz did five years ago.

2009 - Matt Holliday homered twice, including a tying grand slam in the seventh inning, and Jack Cust followed with another shot, helping the Athletics rally from a 10-run deficit - the largest comeback in Oakland history - and beat the Minnesota Twins 14-13.

2013 - The Seattle Mariners manage only one hit but manage to beat the Astros 4-2.

2015 - Women's baseball is played in The Pan American Games for the first time.

2017 - Matt Carpenter hits three home runs and two doubles as the Cardinals defeat the Cubs 17-5.