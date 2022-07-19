Haji Wright transfers to Antalyaspor, gets 3-year deal
American forward Haji Wright is staying with Turkey's Antalyaspor, agreeing Tuesday to a three-year contract.
The 24-year-old from Los Angeles spent last season at Antalyaspor on loan from the Danish club SÃ¸nderjyskE. He scored 14 goals in 32 league matches and had a seven-game scoring streak that ended in May's season finale.
His play earned a callup to the U.S. national team, and Wright made his first three international appearances. He scored in his debut, an exhibition against Morocco on June 1.
Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup alongside Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.
