RodrÃguez sparks Inter Miami to 3-2 victory over Charlotte
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Emerson RodrÃguez's first goal of the season came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and Inter Miami CF rallied from two goals down to beat Charlotte FC 3-2 on Saturday night after a lengthy weather delay.
Inter Miami (7-9-4) trailed 2-0 at halftime and didn't get on the scoreboard until Robert Taylor's goal in the 59th minute. Gonzalo HiguaÃn scored the equalizer 13 minutes later. Gregore de MagalhÃ£es Silva had assists on both goals. HiguaÃn, who has scored in two straight matches, has four goals on the year. Taylor notched his third.
Yordy Reyna gave Charlotte (8-11-2) a 1-0 lead in the 1st minute and finished off a brace in the 42nd minute with his first two goals of the season.
Inter Miami outshot Charlotte 15-4 with a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.
Drake Callender had one save for Inter Miami. Kristijan Kahlina saved three for Charlotte.
___
