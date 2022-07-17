Man United agrees $58M fee for Ajax defender MartÃ­nez

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax to buy defender Lisandro MartÃ­nez for nearly $58 million.

The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag, who moved to United from Ajax.

The 24-year-old MartÃ­nez still has to pass a medical examination and sign a contract.

'Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro MartÃ­nez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalized, and to UK visa requirements,' United said in a statement on Sunday.

Ajax said the transfer fee will be 57.37 million euros ($57.9 million) with a potential further 10 million euros for the Dutch club in conditional add-ons.

The 24-year-old MartÃ­nez has played seven times for Argentina.

