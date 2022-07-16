 

White Sox try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Twins

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/16/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (45-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-2, 6.97 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (5-4, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins trying to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Minnesota is 49-43 overall and 26-21 at home. The Twins have a 40-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 45-45 record overall and a 26-20 record on the road. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks third in the AL.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Twins are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 23 home runs while slugging .539. Luis Arraez is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 43 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 13-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (lightheadedness), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 