FagÃºndez helps Austin earn 1-1 draw with Dallas
Updated 7/16/2022 10:38 PM
FRISCO, Texas -- Diego FagÃºndez scored in the 79th minute to help Austin FC earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.
SebastiÃ¡n Driussi and Felipe Martins picked up assists on FagÃºndez's fifth goal of the season for Austin (12-4-5).
Dallas (7-6-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Paul Arriola found the net in the 42nd minute. JesÃºs Ferreira and Alan Velasco had assists on Arriola's ninth goal this season.
Dallas outshot Austin 16-10 with a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin. Maarten Paes saved four for Dallas.
Austin leads second-place Los Angeles FC by two points in the Western Conference.
