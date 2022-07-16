Rubio, Zardes lead Rapids to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney watches during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio celebrates after his goal against the LA Galaxy in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

LA Galaxy forward Raheem Edwards, right, pursues the ball with Colorado Rapids midfielders Ralph Prise, center, and Bryan Acosta during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

LA Galaxy forward Dejan JoveljiÄ, back, and Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar pursue the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids midfielder Ralph Priso, left, vies for the ball against LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids midfielder Ralph Priso, left, passes the ball as LA Galaxy forward Dejan JoveljiÄ defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

LA Galaxy owner Philip Anschutz, center, and his wife, Nancy, chat with coach Greg Vanney before the team's MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa, front, looks to clear the ball as Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves covers in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves, left, vie for control of the ball against LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Diego Rubio had a first-half goal, Gyasi Zardes scored in the second and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night.

Rubio found the net for a ninth time this season to stake Colorado (6-8-6) to a lead in the 20th minute. Zardes capped the scoring in the 75th minute with his third goal of the campaign.

The Galaxy (8-9-3) outshot Colorado 18-10, but the Rapids had a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough had two saves for the Rapids. Jonathan Bond saved two for the Galaxy.

