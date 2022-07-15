Clippers use 32-9 4th quarter to beat Jazz at Summer League

LAS VEGAS -- Brandon Boston Jr. had 22 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers used a 32-9 fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 82-65 on Friday in the NBA Summer League.

Los Angeles scored just 11 points in the third quarter before opening the fourth on a 24-4 run for a 74-60 lead.

Jay Scrubb added 14 points and Cameron Reynolds had 12 for Los Angeles (2-2).

Leandro Bolmaro led Utah (2-2) with 19 points. Johnny Juzang scored eight of Utah's opening 12 points, and finished with 14. Tacko Fall, a 7-foo-6 center, had eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

76ERS 97, NUGGETS 71

Grant Riller scored 18 points and Trevelin Queen added 17 as Philadelphia routed Denver.

Riller scored 13 points, in just six first-half minutes, to help Philadelphia build a 48-27 lead. Denver shot just 25.6% from the field in the first half, including 4 of 17 from 3-point range. The 76ers led 69-39 late in the third quarter.

Isaiah Joe had 14 points and four 3-pointers for Philadelphia (2-2). Justin Smith and Aminu Mohammed each scored 10 points.

Mbaye N'Diaye scored 12 points and Christian Braun had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Denver (2-2).

THUNDER 90, WARRIORS 82

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Jalen Williams had 10 points with six assists and Oklahoma City beat Golden State.

Gabe Brown and Jaden Shackelford each scored 12 points for Oklahoma City (3-1). Eugene Omoruyi scored 11 points and Vit Krejci had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Chet Holmgren did not play.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 points and James Wiseman added 14 for Golden State (1-3). Quinndary Weatherspoon added 11 points and Gui Santos had 10.

