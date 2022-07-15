Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles help Lynx beat Fever, 87-77

Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo (4) and Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) go for a rebound in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) drives on Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham (15) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) drives against the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) and Indiana Fever forward Emma Cannon (32) go for a loose ball in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson (33) shoots in front of Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas (12) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) drives on Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) goes up for a rebound with Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, center, and guard Victoria Vivians in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.

Fowles had her second straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. McBride was coming off a five-point outing Thursday night in a loss to Dallas. Jessica Shepard added 11 points for Minnesota.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 17.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports