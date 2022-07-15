 

Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles help Lynx beat Fever, 87-77

  • Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) goes up for a rebound with Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, center, and guard Victoria Vivians in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022.

    Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) goes up for a rebound with Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, center, and guard Victoria Vivians in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

  • Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) drives on Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022.

    Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) drives on Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

  • Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas (12) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022.

    Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas (12) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

  • Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson (33) shoots in front of Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022.

    Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson (33) shoots in front of Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

  • Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) and Indiana Fever forward Emma Cannon (32) go for a loose ball in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022.

    Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) and Indiana Fever forward Emma Cannon (32) go for a loose ball in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

  • Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) drives against the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

    Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) drives against the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP) Associated Press

  • Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) drives on Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham (15) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022.

    Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) drives on Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham (15) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

  • Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo (4) and Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) go for a rebound in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022.

    Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo (4) and Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) go for a rebound in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/15/2022 8:19 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.

 

Fowles had her second straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. McBride was coming off a five-point outing Thursday night in a loss to Dallas. Jessica Shepard added 11 points for Minnesota.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 17.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 