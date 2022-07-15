White Sox get HRs from Anderson, Engel in 6-2 win over Twins

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn hits a two-run single off Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Twins Alex Kirilloff celebrates after hitting a two-run double off Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox Luis Robert, center, slides past Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez to score on a two-run single by Andrew Vaughn, as umpire Lance Barrett watches during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Yoan Moncada also scored. Associated Press

Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon tries to catch home run hit by Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson as it goes over the fence during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) is congratulatd after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson, left, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox Adam Engel, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tim Anderson hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and Adam Engel tacked on a three-run shot in the seventh, powering the Chicago White Sox to their fourth straight win with a 6-2 victory over the first-place Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Michael Kopech (3-6) finished five innings for his first win in eight starts, taking another step forward after an ugly stretch in June and a July 5 loss when he gave up six runs to the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn got the bats going with a two-run single in the first for the White Sox, who cut their deficit in the AL Central to three games. Cleveland beat Detroit and crept within 2 1/2 games of the Twins, who have lost two games of ground on both the Guardians and White Sox by losing the first two games in this series.

The White Sox, who have their longest winning streak since they won six in a row from May 2-8, did have a setback of potential concern when center fielder Luis Robert was pulled after the first inning with lightheadedness. But Engel stepped in and didn't miss a beat.

HEATING UP

After winning the division last season by 13 games over Cleveland and 20 games over last-place Minnesota, the White Sox with their ample collection of All-Stars were again the consensus AL Central favorite.

The Twins, instead, have been in front for all but one day since completing a three-game sweep of Chicago here on April 24. This four-game series, thus, has provided the White Sox an ideal opportunity to build on their solid start to the month and make a significant move in the standings entering the break. The two teams play nine times in September, including six games over the final nine days of the regular season.

The White Sox were energized in their 12-2 win in the opener on Thursday night, with a 452-foot grand slam by Robert serving as the defining blow.

Vaughn, who's batting .345 on the road for the second-best average in the AL behind only teammate Jose Abreu, made Twins starter Devin Smeltzer pay for losing Robert and Abreu. Robert was down 0-2 in the count and Abreu was at 2-2 before each one walked. With the bases loaded, Vaughn ripped a line drive to left for his second two-RBI game in a row.

Alex Kirilloff tied it in the bottom half with a two-run double off Kopech, but the right-hander responded by allowing only two hits to the last 17 batters he faced. Those were singles in the fourth, but he got Carlos Correa to ground into an inning-ending double play.

SO CLOSE

Anderson's homer off Emilio Pagan (3-4) landed in the White Sox bullpen, barely beyond the reach of center fielder Nick Gordon's glove - with Byron Buxton taking a turn as Minnesota's designated hitter. Gordon timed his jump well, but the ball drifted just an inch or so too far. After the replay was shown on the videoboard, the crowd groaned after seeing how close he came to making the catch.

Anderson then flashed his own leather the following inning, when he was shifted right from shortstop against Max Kepler and snagged a sharp line drive at the top of his leap.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: LF Eloy JimÃ©nez missed his second straight game with a tight right hamstring. He hit in the batting cage but has not been cleared to run yet, making him doubtful to return prior to the All-Star break. JimÃ©nez tore his right hamstring April 23 at Minnesota and missed 65 games.

Twins: Ryan Jeffers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right thumb, and rookie Caleb Hamilton was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul in a roster swap of catchers. Hamilton was a 23rd-round draft pick in 2016 who has yet to appear in the majors.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (1-2, 6.97 ERA) will make his seventh start of the season Saturday afternoon. He allowed eight runs over four innings in his last turn.

Twins: RHP Dylan Bundy (5-4, 4.68 ERA) takes the mound for the third game of the series. Bundy has allowed only one run over 10 innings in two starts against Chicago this year.

