Suspect arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings
Updated 7/15/2022 4:18 PM
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. convenience stores.
Orange County district attorney's spokesperson Kimberly Edds says Friday there has been an arrest and there will be a late afternoon press conference.
Edds gave no other details. Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.
