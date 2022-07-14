Aces have WNBA record first half in 108-74 rout of Liberty

NEW YORK -- A'ja Wilson scored 20 of her 25 points in a record-breaking first half to help the Las Vegas Aces rout the New York Liberty 108-74 on Thursday.

Las Vegas (17-7) jumped all over New York, scoring the first 12 points on the way to a 37-13 lead after one quarter. Chelsea Gray had 11 of her 16 points in the opening period, making three 3-pointers. Las Vegas was a sizzling 14 for 18 from the field, including making seven of eight 3s.

The Aces extended the advantage in the second quarter and were up 71-36 at the half.

Their total was the most ever scored in the first half of a WNBA game, surpassing the previous record of 69 tallied by Phoenix against Minnesota in 2010.

It also came roughly 40 hours after New York put up a league-record 73 points in the second half of Tuesday's 107-101 loss to the Aces.

Kelsey Plum added 21 points, scoring 17 of them in the first half.

New York never threatened in the second half as Las Vegas played its reserves for the entire fourth quarter. The 108 points is the most that the Liberty has given up in franchise history.

This was the third meeting between the teams in the past eight days and each game had a record offensive performance. The Liberty won the meeting in Las Vegas 116-107 which was the highest scoring game in regulation in WNBA history.

Natasha Howard scored 19 points to lead New York (9-15), which is playing three straight matinee games over the next week.

___

