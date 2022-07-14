Crews still searching for 17 people after Virginia flooding

A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.

A house that was moved off of its foundation following a flash flood rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va.

Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

Damaged vehicles rest under debris, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

Water and mud build up in the parking lot of the Whitewood Community Center,, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A water line marks the facade of Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A thick layer of mud was left behind, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A car sinks down into the ground, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood.

A wooden deck rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A house that was moved off of its foundation rests among debris and mud, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A collapsed bridged sits in the river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

Debris builds up against a bridge, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

