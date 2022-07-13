Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. was off 3.25 cents at $7.9825 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 7.25 cents at $7.40 a bushel, Jul. oats was up .25 cent $6.5425 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $15.8825 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose .35 cent at $1.3702 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.38 cents at $1.8095 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up 1.05 cents at $1.1465 a pound.