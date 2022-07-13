Grains mixed, Livestock higher
Updated 7/13/2022 3:06 PM
s mk950 mkts
Wheat for Jul. was off 3.25 cents at $7.9825 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 7.25 cents at $7.40 a bushel, Jul. oats was up .25 cent $6.5425 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $15.8825 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose .35 cent at $1.3702 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.38 cents at $1.8095 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up 1.05 cents at $1.1465 a pound.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.