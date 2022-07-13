7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

This undated photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Matthew Rule, 24, of Santa Ana, Calif., who was fatally shot on July 11, 2022 during a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the city of Santa Ana. Police across Southern California were seeking a lone gunman Tuesday, July 12, 2022, who is wanted in connection with at least three - but possibly as many as six - robberies at 7-Eleven stories where two people were killed and three were wounded. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP) Associated Press

In this image from video released by the Brea Police Department is a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California ,Monday, July 11, 2022. At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman. (Brea Police Department via AP) Associated Press

In this image from video from a 7-Eleven store in Upland, Calif. released by the Upland Police Department is a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Upland Police Department via AP) Associated Press

In this photo released by the Ontario Police Department is a person police are seeking in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Ontario, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Ontario Police Department via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered $100,000 Wednesday leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups Monday morning.

Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.

A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive, authorities said.

Authorities have shared images of a masked man wearing what appeared to be the same black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

'We are currently working with the local police to spread the news in the community' about the reward, 7-Eleven officials said in a statement. It said tipsters can anonymously contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

All the attacks took place on July 11 - or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.

However, investigators haven't said whether the date may have played a significant role in the attacks.